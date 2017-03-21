MLB roundup: Donaldson makes spring training debut

Josh Donaldson went 0-for-2 in his spring training debut Monday as the Toronto Blue Jays dropped an 8-2 decision to the Minnesota Twins in Dunedin, Fla. Donaldson returned from a calf injury and reached base twice with a walk and a fielding error by Minnesota second baseman Benji Gonzalez.

