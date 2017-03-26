Minnesota Twins: Veteran Drew Stubbs ...

Minnesota Twins: Veteran Drew Stubbs elects free agency

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: TwinCities

Veteran outfielder Drew Stubbs was informed Sunday morning that he will not make the Twins' Opening Day roster and has elected to take his free agency. Hitting .139 with 15 strikeouts in 36 spring at-bats, the 32-year-old Stubbs would have been owed a $100,000 retention bonus by Tuesday's 5 p.m. deadline if he'd been willing to open the year at Triple-A Rochester.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Twins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol... Dec '16 greymouser 3
Good job Twins (Sep '16) Oct '16 concessions rip off 2
News After early stumble, Twins never found footing Oct '16 St Paul Saints fu... 1
News Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 3
News Time for catchers to step up to plate (Feb '14) Feb '14 An Interested Obs... 1
See all Minnesota Twins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,297 • Total comments across all topics: 279,839,915

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC