Minnesota Twins: Veteran Drew Stubbs elects free agency

Veteran outfielder Drew Stubbs was informed Sunday morning that he will not make the Twins' Opening Day roster and has elected to take his free agency. Hitting .139 with 15 strikeouts in 36 spring at-bats, the 32-year-old Stubbs would have been owed a $100,000 retention bonus by Tuesday's 5 p.m. deadline if he'd been willing to open the year at Triple-A Rochester.

