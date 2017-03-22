Minnesota Twins Pitcher Trevor May to...

Minnesota Twins Pitcher Trevor May to Undergo Tommy John Surgery

After entering the offseason with hopes of rejoining the starting rotation this season, Minnesota Twins right-hander Trevor May will undergo Tommy John surgery on Wednesday, per SB Nation . In his brief three-year major league career, Minnesota Twins right-hander Trevor May has never been able to find consistency.

