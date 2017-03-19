Minnesota Twins: Max Kepler dodges bullet in dust-up with Pablo Sandoval
Twins right fielder Max Kepler still sported a bloody scar Sunday morning that was several inches long on the inside of his right little finger. That cut came courtesy of burly Boston Red Sox third baseman Pablo Sandoval, who inadvertently stepped on Kepler a day earlier while trying to tag him as he dived back into the bag.
