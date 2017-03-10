Minnesota Twins: J.T. Chargois workin...

Minnesota Twins: J.T. Chargois working to sharpen his command

20 hrs ago Read more: TwinCities

With an extra day between outings, Twins reliever J.T. Chargois spent a lengthy bullpen session on Wednesday with pitching coach Neil Allen. As veteran reliever Matt Belisle looked on, Chargois worked on his direction to the plate and his release point, both of which tend to get out of whack when a pitcher tries to overthrow.

