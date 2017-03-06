Minnesota Twins: Brian Dozier leaves camp for grandmother's funeral
Twins second baseman Brian Dozier wasn't in Monday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals because he flew home to Fulton, Miss., to serve as a pallbearer at his grandmother's funeral. Laynette Dozier, known to Dozier and his family as "Mammaw," died Saturday at 97. Dozier is expected to return to camp Tuesday and play in Wednesday night's game against Team USA.
