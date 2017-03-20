Meyer among 4 sent to Minors camp

The Angels continued to pare down their roster on Friday, sending four players to Minor League camp, including right-hander Alex Meyer . , arrived to Spring Training as a contender for the fifth spot in the rotation, but he was inconsistent over his five Cactus League appearances and is now slated to open the season at Triple-A Salt Lake.

