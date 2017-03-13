May to seek second opinion on ligament tear
Twins right-hander Trevor May , who was diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral ligament on March 11, will seek a second opinion from Dr. Keith Meister on Tuesday, per general manager Thad Levine. May suffered the injury while throwing a curveball in an exhibition game against Team USA's Andrew McCutchen on March 8, and the diagnosis was announced three days later by Levine and May. But May will seek a second opinion from Meister, who has been the Rangers' team physician since 2004.
