Looking Back on Tomorrow: Minnesota Twins by Aaron Gleeman

Between now and Opening Day, we'll be previewing each team with a focus on answering the question: "How will this team be remembered?" For the full archive of each 2017 team preview, click here . 's two-plus decades as Twins general manager ended in the middle of a franchise-worst 103-loss season, as the team topped 90 losses for the fifth time in six years and failed to win a playoff game for the 12th consecutive season.

