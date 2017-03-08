Kirilloff set for rehab after Tommy J...

Kirilloff set for rehab after Tommy John surgery

15 hrs ago

Twins top outfield prospect Alex Kirilloff underwent successful Tommy John surgery in New York on Wednesday, and he will head back to Fort Myers to rehab, the club announced Thursday. by MLBPipeline.com.

