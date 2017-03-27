How will the Twins make space on the 40-man roster?
If you read my Twins 2017 position player projection this morning, you may have noticed that two of the players are not currently on the 40-man roster: designated hitter ByungHo Park and backup catcher Chris Gimenez. They'll need to be added before Opening Day, which is a week away.
