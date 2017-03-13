Hit takers: 2016's best highlight-mak...

Hit takers: 2016's best highlight-making outfields

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Major League Baseball

Given how far an outfielder has to go to catch a ball, and how much time he has to get there, That allows us not only to see how many total catches get made, but how difficult they were to make. While the numbers will change slightly as we incorporate direction of travel and proximity to the wall in future releases, for now, simply going with distance and time has made for an extremely effective first step in judging catch difficulties, which allows us to do things like find Billy Hamilton 's .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Twins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol... Dec '16 greymouser 3
Good job Twins Oct '16 concessions rip off 2
News After early stumble, Twins never found footing Oct '16 St Paul Saints fu... 1
News Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 3
News Time for catchers to step up to plate (Feb '14) Feb '14 An Interested Obs... 1
See all Minnesota Twins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,009 • Total comments across all topics: 279,613,635

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC