Hey, it's an MLB coloring book featuring Joe Mauer
I'm not sure the ultimate freedom worth fighting for involves being able to print out and color renderings of one player from every MLB team, but the Post's new project by which you can do just that is pretty cool all the same . Whether you do it for the kids or you're part of the adult coloring trend, you have choices: Mike Trout Felix Hernandez While I wouldn't go so far as to say the headline inviting fans to "color in your team's biggest difference maker" is wrong, it has been a while since Mauer was the Twins' biggest difference-maker.
