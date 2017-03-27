Hey, it's an MLB coloring book featur...

Hey, it's an MLB coloring book featuring Joe Mauer

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

I'm not sure the ultimate freedom worth fighting for involves being able to print out and color renderings of one player from every MLB team, but the Post's new project by which you can do just that is pretty cool all the same . Whether you do it for the kids or you're part of the adult coloring trend, you have choices: Mike Trout Felix Hernandez While I wouldn't go so far as to say the headline inviting fans to "color in your team's biggest difference maker" is wrong, it has been a while since Mauer was the Twins' biggest difference-maker.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Twins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol... Dec '16 greymouser 3
Good job Twins (Sep '16) Oct '16 concessions rip off 2
News After early stumble, Twins never found footing Oct '16 St Paul Saints fu... 1
News Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 3
News Time for catchers to step up to plate (Feb '14) Feb '14 An Interested Obs... 1
See all Minnesota Twins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,576 • Total comments across all topics: 279,935,516

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC