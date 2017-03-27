Heartland Symphony to feature guest a...

Heartland Symphony to feature guest artists, conductors in March 31 concert at Pequot Lakes

Read more: Northland Press

Heartland Symphony Orchestra presents "Destinations" as its March 31 concert for Greater Lakes Area Performing Arts on Friday, March 31 at 7:30 p.m. in the Pequot Lakes High School theater. HSO, in its 40th season, is a 50- piece volunteer, non-profit musical collection of professionals and amateurs from central Minnesota.

