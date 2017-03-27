Heartland Symphony to feature guest artists, conductors in March 31 concert at Pequot Lakes
Heartland Symphony Orchestra presents "Destinations" as its March 31 concert for Greater Lakes Area Performing Arts on Friday, March 31 at 7:30 p.m. in the Pequot Lakes High School theater. HSO, in its 40th season, is a 50- piece volunteer, non-profit musical collection of professionals and amateurs from central Minnesota.
