Granite's skill set is rock-solid for...

Granite's skill set is rock-solid for Twins

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Video : Twins righthander Justin Haley says he used all four pitches in his two-inning start Monday, and only made a couple of mistakes. Zack Granite first noticed a gray hair on his temple when he was 14. Pretty soon there was another one, and another, and before long, he was the most mature looking teenager at Tottenville High School on Staten Island.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Twins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol... Dec '16 greymouser 3
Good job Twins Oct '16 concessions rip off 2
News After early stumble, Twins never found footing Oct '16 St Paul Saints fu... 1
News Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 3
News Time for catchers to step up to plate (Feb '14) Feb '14 An Interested Obs... 1
See all Minnesota Twins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Ireland
  4. Egypt
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,854 • Total comments across all topics: 279,542,710

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC