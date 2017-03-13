Granite's skill set is rock-solid for Twins
Video : Twins righthander Justin Haley says he used all four pitches in his two-inning start Monday, and only made a couple of mistakes. Zack Granite first noticed a gray hair on his temple when he was 14. Pretty soon there was another one, and another, and before long, he was the most mature looking teenager at Tottenville High School on Staten Island.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Twins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol...
|Dec '16
|greymouser
|3
|Good job Twins
|Oct '16
|concessions rip off
|2
|After early stumble, Twins never found footing
|Oct '16
|St Paul Saints fu...
|1
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Time for catchers to step up to plate (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|An Interested Obs...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC