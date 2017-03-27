Gone but not forgotten: Twins turn page on 103-loss season

There's hardly value in finishing 59-103, no full-color brochure touting the benefit to a franchise of losing that many baseball games in a single season. They'll try to use their year-ago ineptitude as a stimulus of sorts, certain they're better than that abysmal record showed and hopeful the exasperating experience has hardened and exposed enough of their young players to the unforgiving grind of the grand old summer game.

