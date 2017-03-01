Gladden and Gaetti had a baby
Big congratulations are in order for former Twins player and current Twins broadcaster Danny Gladden! That's because Dazzle recently welcomed his first grandchild to the world. In case you forgot or just never knew, the two 1987 World Series Champion teammates are actually family these days.
