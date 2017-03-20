Foot injury may hurt Vargas' roster chances

Foot injury may hurt Vargas' roster c...

11 hrs ago Read more: Minnesota Twins

Kennys Vargas will get a second opinion on his left foot after taking a foul ball off it on Saturday, and his roster chances appear hurt as a result, leaving ByungHo Park as the favorite to be the Twins' Opening Day designated hitter. Vargas had X-rays taken on his foot Saturday night -- which came back negative -- but Twins manager Paul Molitor said they want to be cautious and give it a second look.

