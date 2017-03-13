FanPost Friday: Your favorite interaction with a Twin
FanPost Friday is a feature we do here where I pose a question or topic, you read the question or topic, consider it, write your own FanPost addressing said question or topic, and then we recap and share everyone's posts the next week. It's fun, give it a try! Hopefully the player is a Twin, but it doesn't have to be.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Twinkie Town.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Twins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol...
|Dec '16
|greymouser
|3
|Good job Twins
|Oct '16
|concessions rip off
|2
|After early stumble, Twins never found footing
|Oct '16
|St Paul Saints fu...
|1
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Time for catchers to step up to plate (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|An Interested Obs...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC