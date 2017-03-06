Even-keeled Molitor turning page on 2016

Even-keeled Molitor turning page on 2016

Hall of Famer and Twins manager Paul Molitor has worked in Major League Baseball since 1978 and called last season the worst of his career. It didn't help that the Twins lost a Major League-leading 103 games.

