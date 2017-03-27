Durable Santana can start Twins' season on high note

After 11 seasons in the Majors, including an All-Star appearance and work in eight postseason games, Ervin Santana was finally rewarded with his first career Opening Day start last year. But his outing against Baltimore at Oriole Park at Camden Yards was cut short due to circumstances out of his control, as a rain delay caused Santana to be removed after two scoreless innings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minnesota Twins.