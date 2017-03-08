Duffey solid as Twins slug three homers

Duffey solid as Twins slug three homers

12 hrs ago Read more: Minnesota Twins

The Twins pounded out three home runs and capitalized on free passes on Friday as they routed the Marlins, 8-2, to win their seventh straight game, including two against World Baseball Classic squads. John Ryan Murphy and ByungHo Park each delivered solo shots, and Dan Rohlfing blasted a three-run homer in the ninth inning.

