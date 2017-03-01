'Conviction, command' key for Hughes at camp
Twins right-hander Phil Hughes , coming back from surgery to alleviate thoracic outlet syndrome in July, said he's continuing to make progress, but it's still too early to say he's back to feeling like his old self. Hughes made his second Grapefruit League start on Thursday, allowing one run on three hits and two walks over two-plus innings in a against the Orioles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minnesota Twins.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Twins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol...
|Dec '16
|greymouser
|3
|Good job Twins
|Oct '16
|concessions rip off
|2
|After early stumble, Twins never found footing
|Oct '16
|St Paul Saints fu...
|1
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Time for catchers to step up to plate (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|An Interested Obs...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC