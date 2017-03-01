'Conviction, command' key for Hughes at camp

Twins right-hander Phil Hughes , coming back from surgery to alleviate thoracic outlet syndrome in July, said he's continuing to make progress, but it's still too early to say he's back to feeling like his old self. Hughes made his second Grapefruit League start on Thursday, allowing one run on three hits and two walks over two-plus innings in a against the Orioles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minnesota Twins.