Chargois optioned, likely to close at Triple-A

9 hrs ago

Hard-throwing right-hander J.T. Chargois , competing for a spot in the Twins' bullpen, was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Friday after struggling in recent outings. , was a top candidate to make the bullpen but posted an 8.64 ERA in eight outings, allowing two home runs and walking three.

