Blue Jays star Donaldson plays for 1st time since injury
Toronto Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson runs to the dugout before a spring training baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Monday, March 20, 2017, in Dunedin, Fla. Donaldson is playing in his first game this spring.
