Battling pressure is really child's play for Twins reliever, young father Buddy Boshers

15 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

The Twins' Buddy Boshers is in a three-way battle with Craig Breslow and Ryan O'Rourke for a lefthanded relief role. You hate to put so much pressure on a 2-year-old, but if Buddy Boshers ultimately makes the Twins' roster later this month, Sadie May Boshers might have something to do with it.

