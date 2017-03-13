Battling pressure is really child's play for Twins reliever, young father Buddy Boshers

The Twins' Buddy Boshers is in a three-way battle with Craig Breslow and Ryan O'Rourke for a lefthanded relief role. You hate to put so much pressure on a 2-year-old, but if Buddy Boshers ultimately makes the Twins' roster later this month, Sadie May Boshers might have something to do with it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.