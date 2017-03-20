Bats come to life in 13-8 victory over Boston

The Twins rode a balanced attack led by Eduardo Escobar , Benji Gonzalez and Ben Paulsen en route to a 13-8 victory over the Red Sox in a Sunday slugfest at JetBlue Park. Hanley Ramirez crushes one down the left-field line for a solo home run in the bottom of the 1st Marco Hernandez , who is trying to win a spot on the Red Sox's bench, continued his strong Spring Training with two hits, both of which were triples.

