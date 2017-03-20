Bats come to life in 13-8 victory ove...

Bats come to life in 13-8 victory over Boston

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Minnesota Twins

The Twins rode a balanced attack led by Eduardo Escobar , Benji Gonzalez and Ben Paulsen en route to a 13-8 victory over the Red Sox in a Sunday slugfest at JetBlue Park. Hanley Ramirez crushes one down the left-field line for a solo home run in the bottom of the 1st Marco Hernandez , who is trying to win a spot on the Red Sox's bench, continued his strong Spring Training with two hits, both of which were triples.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minnesota Twins.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Twins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol... Dec '16 greymouser 3
Good job Twins Oct '16 concessions rip off 2
News After early stumble, Twins never found footing Oct '16 St Paul Saints fu... 1
News Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 3
News Time for catchers to step up to plate (Feb '14) Feb '14 An Interested Obs... 1
See all Minnesota Twins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,742 • Total comments across all topics: 279,693,493

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC