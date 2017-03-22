Bad in 2016, Twins bullpen remains a source of concern

Manager Paul Molitor expressed the same hope as had his predecessor, Ron Gardenhire, for lo those many years, hoping to limit the bullpen to seven pitchers and thus maintain a four-player bench for the next five months. Molitor made it three weeks into the season before adding a reliever, which was better than Gardenhire's average, what with his legendary paranoia about overworking a bullpen.

