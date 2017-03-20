After much ado, Brian Dozier is still a Twin
After hitting 42 home runs in 2016, Dozier became the subject of hypotheticals as well as rumors. When you lose 103 games and your best player has a career year, do you trade him while he's at peak value to rebuild your pitching staff, or hang on and hope he can repeat? When the new Twins bosses discussed trades of second baseman Brian Dozier this winter, Dozier sought refuge.
