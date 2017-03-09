After mother's death, Danny Santana playing through grief for Minnesota Twins
Typically a versatile dynamo for Aguilas, the Twins' utility man hit just .200 in those 13 games and 40 at-bats before heading home for the holidays to spend time with his family. His heart, quite understandably, simply wasn't in playing this winter, not after losing his mother, Susana Guzman, to cancer at age 57. "It's still very tough," Santana said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Twins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol...
|Dec '16
|greymouser
|3
|Good job Twins
|Oct '16
|concessions rip off
|2
|After early stumble, Twins never found footing
|Oct '16
|St Paul Saints fu...
|1
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Time for catchers to step up to plate (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|An Interested Obs...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC