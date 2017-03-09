After mother's death, Danny Santana playing through grief for Minnesota Twins

Typically a versatile dynamo for Aguilas, the Twins' utility man hit just .200 in those 13 games and 40 at-bats before heading home for the holidays to spend time with his family. His heart, quite understandably, simply wasn't in playing this winter, not after losing his mother, Susana Guzman, to cancer at age 57. "It's still very tough," Santana said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.