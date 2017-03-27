Aaron Hicks making Yankees' outfield ...

Aaron Hicks making Yankees' outfield decision difficult

14 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

When Jacoby Ellsbury exited Sunday's game after three innings, it was easy to believe the Yankees' center fielder had a physical issue because in the last week of spring training, regulars routinely play at least through six frames. It turned out Ellsbury only wanted two at-bats before leaving.

