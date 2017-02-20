Video: Catching up with Brian Dozier

Video: Catching up with Brian Dozier

Personal accolades don't always translate to team success; just ask Southern Miss alum Brian Dozier. The Minnesota Twins second baseman had one of the best years ever for any player at his position, but somehow his team stilled led all of Major League Baseball with 103 losses.

