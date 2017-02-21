Vargas hopes to grab regular DH role
Kennys Vargas knows the door is wide open for him to stake his claim as the Twins' everyday designated hitter to open the season, and he's intent on making the most of his opportunity. Vargas, a natural first baseman, had been blocked by players such as Byungho Park , Trevor Plouffe , Miguel Sano and Joe Mauer in the past.
