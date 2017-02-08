Twins well-represented with 10 in WBC 2017
The Twins are set to be well-represented at the World Baseball Classic, as 10 of the organization's players are on the official rosters released Wednesday night. The Twins have five players on Team Puerto Rico's roster, including left-hander Hector Santiago , right-hander Jose Berrios , left fielder Eddie Rosario , first baseman Kennys Vargas and right-hander Dereck Rodriguez.
