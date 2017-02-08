Twins well-represented with 10 in WBC...

Twins well-represented with 10 in WBC 2017

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: Minnesota Twins

The Twins are set to be well-represented at the World Baseball Classic, as 10 of the organization's players are on the official rosters released Wednesday night. The Twins have five players on Team Puerto Rico's roster, including left-hander Hector Santiago , right-hander Jose Berrios , left fielder Eddie Rosario , first baseman Kennys Vargas and right-hander Dereck Rodriguez.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minnesota Twins.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Twins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol... Dec '16 greymouser 3
Good job Twins Oct '16 concessions rip off 2
News After early stumble, Twins never found footing Oct '16 St Paul Saints fu... 1
News Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 3
News Time for catchers to step up to plate (Feb '14) Feb '14 An Interested Obs... 1
See all Minnesota Twins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,311 • Total comments across all topics: 278,685,632

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC