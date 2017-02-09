Twins Trade Pat Light To Pirates

Twins Trade Pat Light To Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates gave their bullpen another arm heading to spring training, acquiring reliever Pat Light from Minnesota on Thursday for a player to be named or cash. Minnesota designated the 25-year-old Light for assignment on Feb. 6. Light appeared in 15 games for Minnesota in 2016, going 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA in 14 innings pitched.

