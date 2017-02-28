Twins' starting outfield gets another early-spring look
Left fielder Eddie Rosario's planned March 6 departure for the World Baseball Classic, where he will play for Puerto Rico, seems to have frontloaded manager Paul Molitor's plans to use his outfield regulars in tandem. "I think it would be fun to see those three guys together," Molitor said.
