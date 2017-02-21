Twins set rotation for first 5 spring...

Twins set rotation for first 5 spring games

15 hrs ago Read more: Minnesota Twins

The Twins announced their rotation for the first five Spring Training games, revealing clues about who will start Opening Day and what the competition looks like for the fifth-starter job. that Kyle Gibson will start the Grapefruit League opener against the Rays on Friday night at Hammond Stadium and that Phil Hughes will start against the Red Sox on Saturday at JetBlue Park.

