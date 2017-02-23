Twins plan to ease Joe Mauer, Brian D...

Twins plan to ease Joe Mauer, Brian Dozier into lineup

14 hrs ago

"Would you believe Wednesday?" Twins manager Paul Molitor said on the eve of Friday night's Grapefruit League opener against the Tampa Bay Rays. Similarly, second baseman Brian Dozier isn't scheduled to see his first game action until Sunday or Monday as the Twins seek to navigate a prolonged spring schedule due to the World Baseball Classic.

