Twins pitchers and catchers report to camp
The Twins officially opened camp on Tuesday with all 37 pitchers and catchers reporting to the CenturyLink Sports Complex, although formal workouts don't begin until Wednesday. Twins chief baseball officer Derek Falvey said the organization has been conducting meetings over the last two days leading up to the first workout, and that there haven't been any issues with players arriving late to camp.
