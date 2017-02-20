Twins outright Park to Triple-A Rochester
The Twins were hopeful slugger Byungho Park would clear waivers after being designated for assignment last Friday. The club got its wish on Thursday, as he went unclaimed and was outrighted to Triple-A Rochester.
