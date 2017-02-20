Twins day at camp
Whether confused by the change or eager to get an early start, the Twins' clubhouse was jammed with pitchers reporting for work on Monday morning. Nearly the entire pitching staff arrived at Hammond Stadium, even though no staff-led workouts can take place until Wednesday, when Paul Molitor first addresses his 2017 squad.
