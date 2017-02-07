Twins claim infielder Ehire Adrianza off waivers
The Twins claimed infielder Ehire Adrianza off waivers from Milwaukee and designated relief pitcher Pat Light for assignment on Monday. Adrianza, 27, played in 40 games for San Francisco last season, hitting .254 with two home runs and seven RBI.
