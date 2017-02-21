Twins' Berrios finding comfort on mound

After a forgettable rookie season that saw him post an 8.02 ERA in 14 starts, right-hander Jose Berrios is staying positive and continuing to work on his mechanics this spring. Berrios, competing for the fifth-starter spot along with candidates such as Trevor May , Tyler Duffey and Ryan Vogelsong , had his first test on Sunday against the Nationals, surrendering one run on a hit and a walk over two innings.

