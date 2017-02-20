Twins 2017 Spring Training: Schedule and broadcast info
That's right-there will be baseball happening nearly every day for the next eight months. Exciting, isn't it? Here are some important schedules and information to keep in mind as we head towards opening day, which will be April 3rd, 2017, against the Royals at Target Field Don't forget that the WBC is taking place this year! Eleven current Twins and 30 former Twins are taking part.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Twinkie Town.
