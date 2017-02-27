The All-Global Team
On Twitter, in advance of the World Baseball Classic, Joe Posnanski issued a challenge: come up with a 25-man roster on which every player was born in a different country. After an afternoon spent browsing baseball-reference.com, I noticed that a good number of my picks had a Twins connection, so I thought the TwinkieTown crowd might be curious to see what I came up with: If you go to baseball-reference.com with the goal of finding the greatest MLB pitcher who was not born in the United States, you come up with two possible answers: Pedro Martinez and Bert Blyleven.
