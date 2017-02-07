The 2017 Twinkie Town jersey/shirsey census

I recently asked you , the good members of Twinkie Town, to share in a FanPost your jersey/shirsey* collection, which ones you wanted to get next, and other thoughts you have about jerseys. * A "shrisey" is one of those t-shirts that has the team name on the front and the player name and number on the back, like a jersey, but it's just t-shirt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Twinkie Town.