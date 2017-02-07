Stubbs, Breslow join Twins on Minors deals

With less than a week before pitchers and catchers report, the Twins added a pair of veterans on Minor League deals with invites to Spring Training on Wednesday, signing outfielder Drew Stubbs and lefty reliever Craig Breslow . The signing of Breslow is particularly intriguing, as the 11-year veteran and Yale alum told MLB Network's Ken Rosenthal that he turned down better offers to join the Twins to help with the organization's chemistry and leadership.

