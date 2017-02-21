South Korean slugger Park looks to rebound after rough year

Byung Ho Park reported to Minnesota a year ago with a $12 million, four-year contract after the Twins agreed to pay $12.85 million to his South Korean club. After hitting .191 with 12 homers, 24 RBIs and 80 strikeouts in 62 games as a rookie and getting demoted to Triple-A on July 1, he is not even on the 40-man roster at spring training this year.

