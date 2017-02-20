Saavedra, Garcia lead Cuba past Puerto Rico

Cuba's Alazanes de Granma defeated Puerto Rico's Criollos de Caguas, 6-1, in the first game of the Caribbean Series on Friday afternoon at Estadio Tomateros. Cuba scored the first run of the game on a single by second baseman Carlos Benitez in the bottom of the second, and Puerto Rico answered with a run of its own on a sacrifice fly to center field by Twins outfielder Eddie Rosario in the top of the third.

