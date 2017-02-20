Saavedra, Garcia lead Cuba past Puerto Rico
Cuba's Alazanes de Granma defeated Puerto Rico's Criollos de Caguas, 6-1, in the first game of the Caribbean Series on Friday afternoon at Estadio Tomateros. Cuba scored the first run of the game on a single by second baseman Carlos Benitez in the bottom of the second, and Puerto Rico answered with a run of its own on a sacrifice fly to center field by Twins outfielder Eddie Rosario in the top of the third.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Twins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol...
|Dec '16
|greymouser
|3
|Good job Twins
|Oct '16
|concessions rip off
|2
|After early stumble, Twins never found footing
|Oct '16
|St Paul Saints fu...
|1
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Time for catchers to step up to plate (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|An Interested Obs...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC