Play ball! Twins play first spring training game
Grapefruit League play got underway as the Twins hosted the Tampa Bay Rays at the CenturyLink Sports Complex in Fort Myers, Florida on Friday, Feb. 22, 2017. Gallery: Phyllis Stasiowski posed with T.C., the Twins mascot, as her huband, Gene, took a photo Friday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Twins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol...
|Dec '16
|greymouser
|3
|Good job Twins
|Oct '16
|concessions rip off
|2
|After early stumble, Twins never found footing
|Oct '16
|St Paul Saints fu...
|1
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Time for catchers to step up to plate (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|An Interested Obs...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC